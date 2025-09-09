Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in Hanoi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A cultural and tourism event titled “Experience Azerbaijan” was recently held in Hanoi, co-hosted by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Vietnam, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau (ATB), and the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism.

The event, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and promoting Azerbaijan’s culture and tourism potential in Vietnam, brought together Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of ATB; Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai, Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT); ambassadors; tourism experts; representatives of various Vietnamese institutions; and students from the college, News.Az reports, citing ATB.

Trinh Thi Thu Ha, Rector of the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism, emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening the friendship between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Shovgi Mehdizade, noted that relations have further developed following the state visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, to Azerbaijan in May 2025, elevating ties to the level of strategic partnership.

In her speech, Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai underlined the promising prospects for tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Azerbaijan. She noted that Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, historical monuments, and natural beauty could serve as an attractive destination for Vietnamese tourists. According to her, mutual promotion in the tourism sector, along with joint projects and exchange programs, would further strengthen understanding between the two nations.

Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of ATB, highlighted Azerbaijan’s tourism strategy and invited Vietnamese tourists to discover the country that blends ancient cultural heritage, a modern lifestyle, and rich natural beauty.

Gunel Alekbarova, ATB representative, delivered a detailed presentation on the theme “Experience Azerbaijan”, showcasing the country’s tourism potential and key travel destinations.

The event continued with a Q&A session and a special presentation on Vietnam’s tea culture.

