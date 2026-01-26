Azerbaijan promotes winter tourism in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) took part in the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Ski Flying World Championships held in Oberstdorf, Germany, from January 22 to 25.

Visitors were introduced to Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, unique tourism offerings, and winter sports potential, News.Az reports, citing local media.

A key objective of the cooperation with FIS is to promote Azerbaijan as a destination for world-class professional winter sports competitions and to implement a large-scale international marketing and promotional campaign for the country’s tourism brand and products.

