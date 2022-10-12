Azerbaijan provides Armenia with all-inclusive elements based on basic principles for normalization of relations – FM (VIDEO)

Armenia has been provided with all-inclusive elements based on five basic principles, proposed by Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists in Bishkek on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that Armena asked for time to get acquainted with the principles.

According to the minister, Armenia hasn't responded yet to the issue.

“We don't have all the information on whether Armenia will respond to the issue at the next meeting or they will ask for additional time. However, in total, there are several directions of particular importance for us to move forward. First of all, the signing of a peace agreement, opening of communication routes, as well as the delimitation process are discussed each time the countries hold meetings. Azerbaijan submits its well-known principles and promotes activities in this direction,” Bayramov added.

