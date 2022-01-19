Azerbaijan provides lump-sum allowance to families of January 20 tragedy martyrs, victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan provided a lump-sum allowance to martyr families and the persons disabled during tragic events which took place on January 20, 1990 in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, the allowance worth 200 manat ($117.6) was transferred to the bank accounts of 333 people from the mentioned category.

The ministry noted that persons registered in Baku, other cities and regions can apply to any branch of the International Bank of Azerbaijan and after submitting their identity cards receive a bank card for the allowance.

Along with an increase in other social benefits, the amount of this allowance also doubled compared to last year, stressed the ministry.

News.Az