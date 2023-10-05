Azerbaijan puts three former separatist leaders in 4-month pretrial detention

+ ↺ − 16 px

An investigator of the Azerbaijani State Security Service has submitted documents for the court to put in pretrial detention the former so-called “presidents” of the separatist regime in Garabagh, Arkady Ghukasyan (1997-2007) and Bako Sahakyan (2007-2020), the so-called “representative in Garabagh” of the Dashnaktsutyun party, ex-chairman of the “parliament” of the separatist regime, David Ishkhanyan, News.Az reports.

Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and David Ishkhanyan were sentenced to 4-month pretrial detention by court decisions.

The former separatist leaders were detained by officers of the Azerbaijani State Security Service and taken to Baku. The detainees were charged under various articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

News.Az