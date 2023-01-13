Azerbaijan raises amount of presidential scholarship for students
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed a decree on increasing the amount of presidential scholarship for university students, News.Az reports.
According to the decree, the amount of the presidential scholarship for university students has been increased from 250 ($147) to 275 manat ($161).