Azerbaijan ranks high in National Geographic Traveler Awards 2018

Azerbaijan is among the top three countries in the "Gastronomic tourism" list of the National Geographic Traveler Awards 2018, Asia-Plus agency reported Oct. 16.

It is noted that the online voting took place from June 22 to October 12.

Uzbekistan ranked first, gaining 34% of the total votes, followed by Italy (21 percent), and Azerbaijan (17 percent). France came in fourth (13 percent).

South Korea, Sweden and Armenia are below, with less than 10 percent of total votes.

