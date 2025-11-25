Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan ratifies visa-free agreements with multiple countries

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan ratifies visa-free agreements with multiple countries
Source: Milli Majlis

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has ratified agreements granting mutual visa exemptions for holders of various passport types with several countries.

The documents were reviewed during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Lawmakers approved, in the first reading, visa-free arrangements with seven countries: Maldives for holders of ordinary passports; Angola, Djibouti, the Dominican Republic, Guinea-Bissau, and Suriname for diplomatic and service passport holders; and Bahrain for diplomatic passport holders.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      