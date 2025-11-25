Azerbaijan ratifies visa-free agreements with multiple countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has ratified agreements granting mutual visa exemptions for holders of various passport types with several countries.

The documents were reviewed during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Lawmakers approved, in the first reading, visa-free arrangements with seven countries: Maldives for holders of ordinary passports; Angola, Djibouti, the Dominican Republic, Guinea-Bissau, and Suriname for diplomatic and service passport holders; and Bahrain for diplomatic passport holders.

