Azerbaijan ready for constructive dialogue, cooperation with CE institutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is ready for a constructive dialogue and cooperation with the institutions of the Council of Europe (CE), Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov said.

Asadov made the remark in Strasbourg at a conference of the heads of parliaments of the CE member-states, partner countries and observers, Trend reports on Oct. 25.

While delivering a speech in connection with the theme of the conference “Common European House: the upcoming 70 years” and referring to the relations between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, Asadov stressed that Azerbaijan shares the principles and values ​​of the Council of Europe in the field of human rights and democracy.

The speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament also emphasized that the targeted measures are being taken under the president’s leadership for their implementation in the country.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is ready for a constructive dialogue and cooperation with the CE institutions, including the Parliamentary Assembly and emphasized that consistent measures are being taken in the country to implement the CE Action Plan for Azerbaijan, covering 2018-2019.

News.Az

News.Az