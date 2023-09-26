Azerbaijan ready to arrange trip of representatives of UN Resident Coordinator's Office to Karabakh - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani side is ready to arrange the trip of the UN Resident Coordinator Office accredited in the country shortly to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a phone conversation on September 26 with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.az reports.

The head of state said that military facilities only had been targeted during the anti-terror measures, which lasted less than 24 hours, and civilians had not been harmed.

News.Az