Azerbaijan reaffirms principled position on strict adherence to UN Charter

Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its principled position on strict adherence to the UN Charter.

Speaking at the UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on "Leadership for Peace: United in Respect of the UN Charter, in Search of a Secure Future", Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov reiterated the country’s principled position towards strict adherence to the UN Charter to ensure credibility of multilateralism, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az. The deputy minister stressed that Azerbaijan's firm support to strong multilateralism is always the key element of our activities within the international platforms, including our former NAM chairmanship, as well as current COP29 Presidency.

News.Az