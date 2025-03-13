Azerbaijan reaffirms support for Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday reaffirmed the country’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The Azerbaijani Embassy has resumed operations in Syria following a 12-year hiatus. There used to be an Azerbaijani embassy in Syria, which due to the unfriendly steps taken against Azerbaijan by the former Assad regime, suspended its operations," FM Bayramov told journalists, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"We have immediately established contacts with the new government, taking into account the new situation and realities. Before the resumption of the embassy's activities, an Azerbaijani delegation had visited Syria," he mentioned.

The top diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan-Syria contacts continue.

"Our contacts continue. Azerbaijan has already provided the first humanitarian aid to Syria. At the same time, a few days ago, a decision was made at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah to resumption of Syria's activities in the OIC. Azerbaijan supported that decision. We are planning to hold a phone conversation with the Syrian Foreign Minister soon and discuss several issues," he said.

Noting that Azerbaijan supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, FM Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan would continue to provide its support in the humanitarian sphere. "At the same time, we will provide all possible support for Syria's transformation into a full-fledged actor in the international relations system, both through bilateral relations and within international organizations," the minister added.

News.Az