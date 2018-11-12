Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Sweden, Norway, Finland
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has recalled the country’s ambassador to Sweden, Norway, and Finland, according to Trend.
The decree, signed by Azerbaijan’s president, reads that Adish Mammadov should be recalled from his position as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Sweden, Norway, and Finland.
