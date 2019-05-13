Azerbaijan receives observer status at Pacific Alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan received observer status at the Pacific Alliance, following the meeting of the Council of Ministers held on May 10 in Mexico City, the country's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The report notes that Azerbaijan attaches special importance in its foreign policy to cooperation with Latin American countries, and therefore actively cooperates with organizations and economic associations of the region.

The Pacific Alliance is an economic bloc that unites Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile, which was established in June 2012.

The Alliance has 57 observers, including Azerbaijan.

