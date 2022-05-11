Azerbaijan records 13 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 13 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,651, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 3 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 782,872. No coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 9,709.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 70.

So far, 6,842,319 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az