Azerbaijan records 165 new coronavirus cases, 78 recoveries

Some 165 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 78 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

Two patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 4,568, with 2,897 recoveries and 54 deaths.

Some 1,617 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals. Of those, 49 are in severe and 63 in moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 280,663 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az