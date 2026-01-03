Azerbaijan records frost up to –20°c in mountain areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 3, 2026, Azerbaijan experienced frosts as low as –20°C in high mountain regions, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service. Most of the country saw rain on January 2, while January 3 morning remained mostly dry.

Snow depths varied across regions, with Shahbuz at 48 cm, Qakh 36 cm, Lerik 30 cm, and smaller amounts elsewhere. Fog reduced visibility to around 200 meters in several areas, including Shahbuz, Julfa, Goygol, and Ganja, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Minimal temperatures ranged from 0°C in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula to –12°C in Nakhchivan, –14°C in mountain regions, and –20°C in high mountains.

News.Az