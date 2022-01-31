Azerbaijan records nearly 2,200 coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 2,186 new COVID-19 cases, 764 patients have recovered, and 14 have died in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 658,470, with 625,023 recoveries and 8,734 deaths.

Over the past day, 7,232 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,156,388.

News.Az