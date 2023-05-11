Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan refutes false Armenian media reports

The information spread in the Armenian media about the alleged shooting of the medical vehicle by the Azerbaijan Army Units is false and disinformation, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Starting from the morning of May 11, the Armenia armed forces, making the situation even more tense, from the positions in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar carried out mortar shelling against the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions.

The Azerbaijan Army units took necessary adequate retaliatory measures.


