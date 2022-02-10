Azerbaijan reiterates commitment to NAM principles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan remains committed to the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

The minister made the remarks during the National Model NAM Simulation Conference held at ADA University, News.Az reports.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the initiatives within the Non-Aligned Movement.

“The initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan were adopted in accordance with the principles of this organization,” he added.

News.Az