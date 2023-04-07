Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan releases footage of human remains found in Aghdam district

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan releases footage of human remains found in Aghdam district

Footage of human remains found during excavations in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district has been released, News.az reports.

Human bones have been found during excavations in the territory called Ergi duzu in the Aghdam district.

The prosecutor's office of the district is investigating the fact.

Previously, mass graves were discovered in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. As a result of the relevant search activities, the graves were found in the villages of Dashalty (Shusha district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Sirkhavend (Aghdam district), as well as Farrukh village (Khojaly district), and other areas.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      