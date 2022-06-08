Azerbaijan reports 12 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 12 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,832, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 14 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,063. No coronavirus-related death cases have been recorded in Azerbaijan. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 9,714.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 55.

So far, 6,914,600 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az