Azerbaijan reports 131 new coronavirus cases, 143 recoveries

Azerbaijan has confirmed 131 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), 143 have recovered and 1 person has died from the infection, according to Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 3,518, with 2,198 recoveries and 41 deaths, while the treatment of 1,279 people in specialized hospitals continues.

A total of 240,220 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

