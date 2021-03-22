Azerbaijan reports 670 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 670 new COVID-19 cases, 211 patients have recovered and 15 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Up until now, 246,974 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 233,087 of them have recovered, and 3,366 people have died. Currently, 10,521 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,928 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,782,463.tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

News.Az