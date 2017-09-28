Azerbaijan represented in International Art Biennial in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the 7th Beijing International Art Biennial was held on September 24.

More than 500 guests, including hundreds of media representatives, members of the organizing committee and more than 200 art figures attended the event called "Silk Way and World Civilization".

601 works from 102 countries are exhibited at the China National Art Museum. Azerbaijan is represented by carpet artist Adil Shikhaliyev and sculptor Samir Samadov. Adil Shikhaliyev's work on a carpet is called 'Silk Way' and sculptor Samir Samadov's work using metal and polyester is called "In the wake of the Sun". Adil Shikhaliyev's carpets reflecting the Silk Road and Samir Samadov's monuments erected with the use of camel and Chinese dragon motifs have caused great interest among visitors.

The exhibition, organized by China's Literature and Art Circles, China's Art Workers Association and the Beijing Municipality, will last until October 15.

News.Az

News.Az