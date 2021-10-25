Azerbaijan restores TV & radio broadcasting in liberated Gubadli

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Radio & Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications Production Association (Teleradio PA) of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has restored broadcasting in Gubadli.

Broadcasting of 8 TV and 2 radio programs have been restored in the city of Gubadli and 12 villages of Gubadli district (Alibayli, Goturbulag, Khojahan, Gapanli, Mughanli, Hal, Khanlig, Hanzali, Afandilar, Gazyan, Saray, Yukhari Mollu) using the existing 50-meter tower of Khanlig Radio and Television Broadcasting Station of the region.

It should be noted that a number of measures have been taken to restore the work of television and radio broadcasting stations in the liberated territories.

Thus, with the installation of appropriate equipment at Shusha Radio and Television Broadcasting Station, on December 31, 2020, the cities of Shusha, Khankandi and Khojali, Aghdam, Barda districts, as well as surrounding settlements were provided with TV and radio broadcasting. In addition, on October 4, 2021, a new 17-meter metal tower and relevant broadcasting equipment were installed and put into operation in the city of Kalbajar. Thus, 8 TV and 1 radio programs were provided in the city of Kalbajar and 15 surrounding villages of the district.

In addition, on 20 October of this year broadcasting of 8 TV and 2 radio programs were provided in the city of Zangilan and more than 10 villages of Zangilan district using the existing 30-meter tower of Minjivan Radio and Television Broadcasting Station in the district.

Currently, work continues on the restoration of television and radio broadcasting in other territories liberated from occupation. It is also planned to restore the work of the Shahyeri station in Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district before the end of the year.





News.Az