Azerbaijan reveals COVID-19 infections reported past week countrywide

The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the past week (from September 18 through September 24) has been announced, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.az.

During this time, 229 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, and 132 people have recovered.

In Azerbaijan, 832,809 cases of infection have been detected so far, and 822,263 of them have been treated and recovered. Currently, there are 225 active patients. To date, 10,321 people have died from the coronavirus.

News.Az