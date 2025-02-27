Azerbaijan reveals new list regarding number of missing citizens due to Armenia’s military aggression

+ ↺ − 16 px

The updated number of Azerbaijani citizens missing as a result of Armenia’s military aggression has been disclosed, Eldar Samedov, Deputy Head of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, said In an interview with APA, News.Az reports.

Semedov shared the latest figures.

"As the public is aware, prior to the Patriotic War, 3,890 individuals were registered as missing due to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, according to the State Commission. However, as of February 1, 2025, the number of missing persons recorded by the Commission has risen to 3,983. Among them, 3,977 went missing during the First Karabakh War, while six disappeared during the Patriotic War.".

According to him, out of the 3,983 missing persons, 3,209 were military personnel and 774 were civilians. Among the civilians, 75 were minors, 116 were women, and 315 were elderly individuals.

"The Working Group of the State Commission is currently investigating several requests regarding missing citizens from the First Karabakh War. Given the ongoing nature of these inquiries, the total number of missing persons is not yet final," Samedov added.

News.Az