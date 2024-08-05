Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reveals number of enrolled parliamentary candidates

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan reveals number of enrolled parliamentary candidates

A whopping 950 candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for the extraordinary parliamentary election in Azerbaijan thus far, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the CEC, News.az reports.

To note, on June 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree dissolving the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament and scheduling a snap election for September 1, 2024.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      