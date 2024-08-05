Azerbaijan reveals number of enrolled parliamentary candidates

+ ↺ − 16 px

A whopping 950 candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for the extraordinary parliamentary election in Azerbaijan thus far, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the CEC, News.az reports.

To note, on June 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree dissolving the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament and scheduling a snap election for September 1, 2024.

