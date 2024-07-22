Azerbaijan reveals volume of financial violations for 1H2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts has revealed financial violations worth 91 million manat ($53.5 million) based on the results of external state financial control.

According to the report on the activities of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts for the first half of 2024, 39.3 million manat ($23.1 million) amounted to losses for the budget.The audits revealed cases of non-compliance with the unified budget classification, procurement procedures after the provision of services, and other violations. Materials from two audits with signs of criminal offenses were sent to law enforcement bodies.Furthermore, it is noted that, following the plan for 2024, the Accounts Chamber conducted 38 external public financial audits, of which 15 were conducted for the first time. The main focus was on management efficiency, including support for breeding livestock and safe waste management. Compared to the previous year, the number of such audits doubled.Moreover, the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts continued to actively participate in international projects such as the “Global Reporting Initiative of Supreme Audit Institutions” and the “Project on Quality Management in Supreme Audit Institutions”.Memoranda were signed with the National Audit Office of China and the Chamber of Accounts of Türkiye. Azerbaijan also participated in the audit of the financial statements of the ASOSAI Secretariat.Meanwhile, it is emphasized that within the framework of the annual operational plan, the Chamber has implemented 93.4 percent of the 122 planned activities. Special attention was paid to participation in the budgetary process, including the assessment of the execution of the state budget and budgets for extra-budgetary funds.To note, the activities of the Chamber of Accounts are regulated by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On the Chamber of Accounts".Under this law, the Chamber implements measures of external state financial control, gives an opinion on projects and execution of the consolidated budget, including the state budget and budgets of extra-budgetary state funds (institutions), strengthens financial discipline based on the results of measures of external state financial control, financial control activities, conducts regular analysis for planning purposes, improves implementation of state financial management and state financial control, It also provides recommendations on the effective and targeted use of public funds and other state property, cooperates with institutions and international organizations performing relevant functions in foreign countries, international organizations of supreme audit institutions.

News.Az