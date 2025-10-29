Azerbaijan, Romania discuss strengthening ties amid regional peace efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Romanian Senate Mircea Abrudean discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation during their meeting in Baku on Wednesday.

Abrudean congratulated the Azerbaijani leader on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the signing of a declaration in Washington in the presence of the U.S. President Donald Trump and the initialing of the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between the two countries. He expressed hope that these developments would contribute to lasting peace and regional development, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Abrudean also voiced satisfaction with his participation in the international parliamentary conference organized by the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis to mark the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Constitution.

Highlighting Azerbaijan and Romania as friends and partners, he emphasized the ample opportunities for deeper cooperation. The Senate President underscored the importance of inter-parliamentary ties and collaboration within international parliamentary institutions in advancing bilateral relations.

In response, President Aliyev thanked Abrudean and acknowledged President Trump’s key role in advancing the peace agenda, noting its historic significance for the region.

The meeting also underlined the strategic importance of the Caspian submarine power cable project involving Azerbaijan, Romania, Georgia, and Hungary, which aims to deliver renewable energy from Azerbaijan and Central Asia to Europe.

Discussions further covered bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

News.Az