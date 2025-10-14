Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran to launch joint road transport group

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran have agreed to create a joint working group on road transportation, according to the final communiqué from their trilateral government meeting.

The group will include representatives from the customs, border, and transport authorities of all three countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The parties emphasized the need to increase cargo volumes along the North-South International Transport Corridor to 15 million tons and to ensure the continuous growth of freight flows. They agreed to form a working group tasked with preparing an Action Plan within three months to implement the planned measures.

Additionally, the meeting confirmed the establishment of a special working group on road transport, also comprising representatives from the customs, border, and transport agencies of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia.

The signing of the regulation on the trilateral working group for cooperation between customs authorities, aimed at facilitating transit transportation among Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia, was welcomed by all parties.

News.Az