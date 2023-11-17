Azerbaijan, Russia discuss development of cultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli has met with Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova on the sidelines of the 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, News.Az reports.

The sides discussed current state of and prospects for development of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Olga Lyubimova hailed the importance of Adil Karimli's first visit to Russia as a minister in terms of expanding cooperation between the cultural institutions of two countries. She expressed her hope that this visit would contribute to holding more interesting events in the coming years. She particularly emphasized that the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev is also widely celebrated in Russia.

The Russian minister proposed to prepare a plan of joint cultural events for 2024, and sign a program of events for 2024-2026 next year. She also thanked her Azerbaijani colleagues for their active participation in the International Feature and Documentary Film Festival, as well as in the International Caspian Film Forum.

Minister Adil Karimli said that the rapidly developing cooperation between the two countries in all fields stem from the relations between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin that are based on mutual trust.

"It is very important for us that the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev is widely celebrated in Russia. Heydar Aliyev has also made great contributions to the development of Russian culture," the minister stressed. Adil Karimli invited his Russian colleagues to the Creative Industry Forum, as well as the 6th World Intercultural Dialogue Forum to be held in Baku.

Karimli presented the book “Shusha. Higher than peak” to Olga Lyubimova.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu also attended the meeting.

News.Az