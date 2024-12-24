Azerbaijan-Russia relations reach new heights: Envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia, Rahman Mustafayev, has emphasized that relations between Moscow and Baku are developing rapidly and have reached a "new level" in the history of their interactions.

"At the present stage, our relations are developing very actively. We are at a qualitatively new level of interaction in the history of our partnership, characterized by a very active political dialogue, engagement between our parliaments, and robust trade," he stated, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Following a working meeting with the Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, the ambassador noted that Azerbaijan places great importance on optimizing ties with this Russian region and the Urals Federal District as a whole, given the presence of a very active Azerbaijani community and thousands of Azerbaijani specialists working in the area.

News.Az