Azerbaijan, Russia trying to further strengthen cooperation through joint efforts - VIDEO

Azerbaijan and Russia are trying to further strengthen cooperation through joint efforts and measures, Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with "TRT World".

Responding the question about Azerbaijan's relations with Russia and Germany, as well as heightened interest in the region, Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan stands for the establishment of equal and normal relations with all partners and friendly states. In this regard, Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan and Russia are neighboring states, and traditionally friendly ties prevail between the two countries, according to Trend.

Noting that Azerbaijan closely cooperates with partners from the European Union (EU), the Foreign Ministry spokesman said that cooperation with the EU, the member countries of the organization, including Germany, is on the agenda.

Commenting on the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the mediation mission, Hikmet Hajiyev added that the South Caucasus suffers from Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, and the illegal presence of the Armenian Armed Forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan poses a serious threat to the maintenance of peace and security in the region.

The spokesman recalled that the map for resolving the conflict is clear and based on the norms and principles of international law, corresponding to the resolutions of the UN Security Council. Hajiyev brought to the attention the importance of intensifying the efforts of the co-chair countries to fulfill the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions.

"The expectations of Azerbaijan are that along with the co-chairs, all countries participating in the Minsk Group should support the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions," Hajiyev said.

Touching upon the essence of the UN Security Council resolutions, Hajiyev recalled that they demand a complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupant forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"The Azerbaijani people have been suffering from this conflict for more than 25 years, Azerbaijan supports the solution of the conflict through intensive and substantive negotiations," the representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

News.Az