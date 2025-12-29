Azerbaijan, Rwanda approve air connectivity agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Rwanda have officially approved an agreement to establish air connectivity between the two countries, marking a step toward closer bilateral cooperation in aviation and transport.

According to local media reports, President Ilham Aliyev has signed the law ratifying the Agreement on Air Services between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The agreement provides the legal framework for launching direct or indirect air services, facilitating passenger and cargo transportation and supporting broader economic, trade, and tourism ties between Baku and Kigali.

