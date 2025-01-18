Azerbaijan, Rwanda hold first meeting of political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with the Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda, Mutesi Rusagara, the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Resources, Mark Jubahiro Bagabe, the Minister of Information Technology and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, as well as with the heads of the Rwanda Development Board and the Mines, Oil and Gas Board. In addition, the delegation was introduced to the activities of the Rwanda Entrepreneurship Incubation Centre.At the meetings, there was expressed gratitude for assistance in creating new opportunities for developing cooperation between the two countries. The results of bilateral meetings were discussed, including those held during the reception of Rwandan President Paul Kagame by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the COP29 Leaders' Summit in Baku. Particular attention was paid to educational and cultural projects implemented in Rwanda with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as the visit of the Foundation's Vice President Leyla Aliyeva in December 2024.The parties noted the broad potential for cooperation in such areas as trade, investment, mining, oil and gas, agriculture and education. An agreement was reached to establish joint working groups in areas of mutual interest and organize business missions. The Rwandan side expressed particular interest in applying the Azerbaijani ASAN Service concept to establish citizen service centers, which was highly appreciated.The visit also included the first meeting of political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Rwanda.The political consultations discussed bilateral political and economic issues, as well as prospects for cooperation within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations. The parties emphasized the importance of such consultations for strengthening bilateral relations and agreed to hold meetings on a regular basis.During the visit, Yalcin Rafiyev visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where he laid a wreath in memory of the victims of the tragedy and left a note in the memorial book.The government delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AZPROMO and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding.

