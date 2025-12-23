Azerbaijan's AIR Center and MFA jointly held training for media reps

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR) and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry held a joint training session for media representatives titled “The New Peace Architecture of the South Caucasus, Regional Diplomacy, and Media Literacy” in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

2025 has been marked by significant developments for both Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus. In particular, the initialing of the draft Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as the termination of the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures, are assessed as a logical and successful outcome of the peace process initiated at Azerbaijan’s initiative.

At the same time, as a result of Azerbaijan’s consistent and principled diplomacy, some states that had taken a biased position against the country during the 44-day Patriotic War and in the subsequent period are now accepting the new geopolitical realities that have emerged, taking them into account, and expressing an intention to open a new chapter in relations with Azerbaijan.

The main objective of the joint training is to contribute to enhancing the professional and analytical preparedness of media representatives regarding these processes and their international political significance.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the AIR Board of Directors Farid Shafiyev stated that for the third consecutive year, organizing media trainings in the field of foreign policy has been important in terms of increasing the level of awareness among journalists specializing in this area. According to him, improving the professional competence of media representatives is essential for ensuring that Azerbaijan’s national interests are presented accurately and objectively on the international stage.

In the first session, Head of the Foreign Ministry’s Press Service Department Aykhan Hajizada delivered a presentation entitled “August 8: Initialing of the Azerbaijan–Armenia Peace Agreement in Washington and the Next Steps Toward Ensuring Peace in the South Caucasus.” Member of the AIR Board of Directors Javid Valiyev spoke on “Azerbaijan–Organization of Turkic States Relations within the Framework of the Ongoing Peace Process with Armenia,” and Head of the Foreign Ministry’s Analysis and Strategic Research Department Shahin Shahyarov addressed the topic “The Role of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Its Relations with Neighboring States in the Newly Formed Geopolitical Situation in the South Caucasus.”

In the second session, a department head at AIR, Vasif Huseynov, briefed participants on “A New Stage in Azerbaijan–U.S. and Azerbaijan–France Relations After the Washington Meeting and a Reassessment of the EU’s Role in the South Caucasus,” while the leading adviser at AIR, Sultan Zahidov, spoke on “The Asian Vector in Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy: Prospects for Cooperation within the Framework of C6, CICA, and Other Formats.”

Subsequently, numerous questions from participants in the training were answered.

Nineteen media representatives took part in the training.

At the end of the event, certificates were presented to the participants.

News.Az