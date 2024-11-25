Azerbaijan's fighter jets conduct training flights - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with training plan for 2024, aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force carried out training flights.

First, the pilots’ theoretical knowledge about the training flight conditions was assessed, and military personnel was informed about safety rules, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.Following the health assessments of the flight crews, the military pilots conducted a control inspection of the Su-25 and Su-25ML attack aircraft.According to the plan, tasks on takeoff and landing, working out elements of difficult pilotage at various altitudes, determining the coordinates of imaginary enemy’s ground targets, conducting aerial reconnaissance and other training tasks were accomplished.The primary objective of training flights is to enhance the combat skills of military personnel.Military pilots carried out the assigned tasks with high accuracy and professionalism.

