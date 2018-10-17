+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az presents an article headlined "Azerbaijan's first international animation festival: what to expect" written by Prismart Global.

The uniqueness of Azerbaijan's first International Animation Festival lays in its incorporation of national liveliness customs of neighboring nations, for example, Georgia, Iran, and Russia. All things considered, the primary subject of the celebration will be Azerbaijani’s liveliness itself, new and incomprehensible to the world.

Moreover, ANIMAFILM offers a wonderful opportunity to participate in the competition of the best animated social video and Best Original Screenplay for a Short Animated Film along with the Best Short Animated Film and Best Advertising Film. According to Rashid Aghamaliyev, the founder of the festival, the platform will allow them to unveil young talents and attract them towards their projects for the primary stage of their pre-production. The screenplay of the winner will be published in the festival catalog and the author will have the marvelous opportunity to speak out to the audience. This is certainly a fruitful way to draw the attention of potential sponsors and producers all around the world.

This is not the end of the list. The audience can also witness various noncompetitive and professional events like:

1) Retrospectives of Georgian, Egyptian and Iranian animation film directed by film-intellectuals Ketevan Janelidze (Georgia), Mohamed Gazala (Egypt) and Leila Novruzi (Iran)

2) An awesome piece by popular directors Jahangir Suleymanov (Russia) and Masud Panachi (Azerbaijan/Germany)

3) Lectures of popular producers like Zurab Diasamidze (Georgia) and Elchin Orujov (Turkey/Ukraine). – The first-ever presentation of the book Azerbaijani Animation, the joint work of local and foreign authors.

4) The reanimation exhibition, which will explore the history of Azerbaijani animation offering the audience several retrospectives of the best Azeri animated films.

5) A complete end to end program for our youngest audience members, animation workshops with Georgian teachers, interactive tours.

And except these, a lot more is present there to take your breath away…so visiting this professional event will definitely be a wonderful experience for newbies for sure.

