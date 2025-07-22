Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister holds meeting with Georgian President

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 22, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili during his official visit to Tbilisi.

The meeting focused on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, exploring prospects for bilateral cooperation across various sectors, as well as regional security issues, News.Az reports.

The sides highlighted the dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation in areas such as energy, transport, trade, investment, ecology, and humanitarian affairs, noting its significant contribution to regional stability and development.

Both parties emphasized the strong bilateral ties, grounded in mutual respect and support for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, especially in the face of global and regional challenges. The importance of advancing peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus was also stressed.

Minister Bayramov briefed President Kavelashvili on the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and the ongoing normalization process with Armenia.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az