Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry comments on latest developments in Syria

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement addressing the current developments in Syria, News.az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

The statement reads: “The Republic of Azerbaijan is following the developments taking place in Syria. In this context, consultations are also being held with brotherly Türkiye.After the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, it is absolutely essential to restore peace and stability in the country and end the civil confrontation.The Republic of Azerbaijan once again expresses its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and hopes that the problems will be resolved following the will of the Syrian people as well as through domestic political dialogue.The Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and other like-minded partners, is ready to contribute to the resolution of the humanitarian problems faced by the Syrian people.At the same time, notwithstanding the absence of an Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Syria, work is underway to determine the number and whereabouts of Azerbaijan’s citizens in Syria. The Republic of Azerbaijan will also continue the repatriation of our citizens from the Syrian Arab Republic to our country through the territory of the Republic of Türkiye that started in 2020.The Republic of Azerbaijan is hopeful that once the situation in Syria stabilizes, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Syria will be restored, and cooperation will develop based on mutual friendship and partnership.”

News.Az