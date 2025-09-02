Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's president arrives in Beijing by train from Tianjin -VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan's president arrives in Beijing by train from Tianjin -VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in Beijing by train from the Chinese city of Tianjin on September 2.

The head of state and the First Lady will attend events in Beijing commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against the Japanese occupation and the World War II, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News about - Azerbaijan's president arrives in Beijing by train from Tianjin -VIDEO Photo: AZERTAC

News about - Azerbaijan's president arrives in Beijing by train from Tianjin -VIDEO  

Photo: AZERTAC


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      