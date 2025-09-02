Azerbaijan's president arrives in Beijing by train from Tianjin -VIDEO

The head of state and the First Lady will attend events in Beijing commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against the Japanese occupation and the World War II, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
Photo: AZERTAC
Photo: AZERTAC
