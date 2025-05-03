Azerbaijan's president congratulates Polish counterpart on national holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the occasion of his country's national holiday.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Poland - the Constitution Day," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"I believe that the ties of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland will continue to evolve and expand in line with the interests of our peoples," the head of state noted.

"On such a remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish your friendly people peace and prosperity," the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az