Azerbaijan's president explains under what conditions peace treaty with Armenia can be signed

“There are only two legal issues – Constitution and dissolution of the Minsk Group. As soon as it happens, the peace agreement can be signed,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, News.Az reports, citingAZERTAC.

“Yes it can be initialled before. That was one of the ideas Azerbaijani side introduced in Abu Dhabi. Initialling does not mean signature. It just means that one thing is verbally saying it, another thing that you put your initial under every page and say it is done. So, we are really very close,” the president added.

