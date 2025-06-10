Azerbaijan's president extends national holiday greetings to Portuguese counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic, as his country celebrates the national holiday.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Portuguese Republic," President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Portugal in an atmosphere of friendship, and to maintain our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples," the head of state said.

"On this joyous day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Portugal everlasting prosperity," he added.

News.Az