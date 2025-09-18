Azerbaijan's social reforms featured at international forum in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd International Poverty Reduction Forum, themed "Road to Prosperity," officially began in Namangan, Uzbekistan, under the patronage of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President Mirziyoyev attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. The forum then continued with discussions in panel sessions, News.Az reports.

The panel session entitled “Global Cooperation and Partnership: The Role of International Organizations and Regional Cooperation in Accelerating Poverty Reduction” was addressed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Hidayat Abdullayev.

He noted that in recent years, five social reform packages have been implemented in Azerbaijan under the head of state’s directives. He stressed that state policy on social protection is carried out in close cooperation with the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Abdullayev also highlighted the role of the unique DOST model—an Azerbaijani brand—in strengthening social protection for vulnerable groups. He further briefed the participants on Azerbaijan’s ongoing large-scale employment reforms, as well as significant progress in digitalizing labor, employment, and social protection services.

The forum brought together representatives and experts from the UN, the World Bank, the ADB, and other leading international organizations, as well as from a number of countries.

News.Az