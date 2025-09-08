Azerbaijan sack national team coach Fernando Santos

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan national football team has parted ways with head coach Fernando Santos.

The announcement was made by Jahangir Farajullayev, Secretary General of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), News.Az reports.

Farajullayev revealed the decision at a press conference ahead of Azerbaijan’s home match against Ukraine in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Santos, who had a contract with AFFA until 2027, will no longer continue in his role.

News.Az