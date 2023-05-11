Azerbaijan says Armenia is creating basis for next provocation

The activity of the Armenian armed forces units, which are deploying additional manpower and combat equipment in Zod direction of the Basarkechar region, is observed, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

By this, the opposing side is attempting to create a basis for the next provocation, the ministry stated.

“We once again state that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the tension in the region,” added the ministry.

News.Az