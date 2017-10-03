Azerbaijan says cooperation with EU is gradually strengthening

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the European Union is gradually strengthening, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan and the EU are currently discussing the second chapter of the project on strategic partnership, Mammadyarov told a press conference following the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin in Baku, APA reported.



“For the first time, a partner country proposed a partnership project with member countries. This is a bit complicated process, however, we hope everything will go smoothly. We planned to finalize the negotiations on a new agreement before the Brussels summit which is due to take place in November,” he said.



The minister noted that Azerbaijan and the EU are currently holding the next round of talks.



“There will be a meeting on an open skies agreement in October. This will probably be the last meeting,” Mammadyarov said. “At the moment, cooperation between the parties is rapidly developing. There are a number of issues within the framework of bilateral relations.”



Azerbaijan is a strategic partner with 10 EU countries and is preparing to sign a strategic partnership document with some others, the minister added.

News.Az

News.Az